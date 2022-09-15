Seven months after the suspension of nine officials from the Gauteng departments of infrastructure development and health, Gauteng residents continue to fork out money to pay for their salaries.
The officials were suspended because of the irrational decision to spend more than half-a-billion rand on refurbishing the Anglo Gold Ashanti hospital.
Many months down the line, there has been no movement in the case against these officials who are currently at home. This is just another example of the administrative ineptitude of the government and calls into question whether a case exists at all.
This hospital was meant to be used as part of the strategy to fight Covid-19, but this has not happened. Today, this hospital stands abandoned. The fact that this hospital was not used in the fight against Covid and today stands abandoned adds weight to the argument that those responsible for this decision must be investigated for the waste of such a large sum of money.
The DA will continue to fight for this investigation to go ahead as the incompetence and wastage we see in this province must come to an end. It is high time that the current administration is replaced with a DA government that will spend our taxes openly and transparently
Alan Fuchs, DA MP, Gauteng
READER LETTER | Gauteng wasting taxpayers' money
