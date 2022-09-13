I recently read that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter had come up with a brainwave to combine a number of state-owned enterprises to combat theft.
Can you imagine how long that would take to achieve? All the waffling, blah blah and committee meetings would go on endlessly. Have these guys never heard of KISS (Keep It Simple & Stupid)? He talks of the billions of rand of stolen copper, so why not concentrate on one thing at a time?
Why doesn’t the Special Investigating Unit establish a dedicated copper theft unit and fund it with recovered copper money?
The copper is most likely being exported through our ports, which are few in number. With modern technology and substantial rewards to informers it would not take long to stop the theft and put the big-wig thieves in orange suits for life.
James Flemming, Randburg
READER LETTER | De Ruyter bitting more than he can chew
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
