It is really surprising that some members of parliament are making such big noise and accusing our president of not reporting a theft at his farm to the police.
My point is the thieves did not steal from state property but from a private property. Therefore, what kind of crime will he be charged with? Or is it a crime in SA to not report to the police if thieves break into your property?
Secondly, why did the police officer who accepted Arthur Fraser statement not wonder why he was reporting a crime on behalf of someone else?
In this case, it means Fraser is a witness who saw the thieves steal from our president’s private property. Why did he take so long to report the matter to the police? He even knew exactly how much money was stolen and where it was kept. This is very strange. Fraser owes the nation an explanation.
People break the law by occupying other people’s properties but he does not report them. Some members of parliament say nothing, yet these people have broken the law.
Our president broke no law, that’s why he will not be charged. Under what law must he be charged?
I thought our parliamentarians were educated people.
Koki Phil Moatshe, by email
READER LETTER | What's all this Phala Phala noise?
