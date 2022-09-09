READER LETTER | Politics of stomach for reactionaries, not revolutionaries

Some time back, the Constitutional Court ruled that the electoral system is fraudulent and unconstitutional. From that moment I thought the public would revolt and stage a no-elections protest against the state and IEC but the opposite prevailed.
By the look of things, it seems as if the electorate is in a numb state whereby it is impossible to go against their political organisations or leaders for that matter. Lately we are witnessing a betraying culture from leaders of political parties who are openly selling votes to advance their nefarious personal agendas. Consultation with voters or members is not happening and only the few elite leaders can decide whom they kiss and hug so that a certain party can be ousted out of power.
Surprisingly, when it's election campaign time, members are urged or even coerced to be on the streets and conduct door-to-door campaigns to promise the public things that they (political parties) can't produce. Imagine promising the people electricity, water, etc. as if that party owns the means of production.
Lately my beloved Pan Africanist Congress of Azania is swimming, kissing and hugging with the mortal enemies of the oppressed, landless and dispossessed just so that "we can be in position of power and influence..." That's a lie and a sellout move of the highest order.
The PAC exists to take the land by force from the land thieves who are Freedom Front Plus, DA and their ANC cheerleaders. The NEC that was smuggled into leadership role at the chaotic Seshego national congress is hellbent on negating everything that the PAC stands for.
Their argument is that "PAC must sellout so that it can fit into modern current politics". Martyrs of the PAC must be turning in their graves. People died and others disappeared without trace for the revolutionary character of the PAC and now this.
Politics of the stomach are not for revolutionaries but reactionaries. The ANC was never and will never be our target as Pan Africanists. Our target is the neo-colonial imperialist state, which has the ANC as its managers. We must aim at the one who is wielding the sjambok and not the sjambok. Some of us have resolved to advance and preserve the revolutionary character and outlook of the PAC even if we get labelled renegades or rebels. It will be not for the first time anyway.
Mapo Phaahle wa Mokoena,
GaMasemola, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Politics of stomach for reactionaries, not revolutionaries
Image: Antonio Muchave
Some time back, the Constitutional Court ruled that the electoral system is fraudulent and unconstitutional. From that moment I thought the public would revolt and stage a no-elections protest against the state and IEC but the opposite prevailed.
By the look of things, it seems as if the electorate is in a numb state whereby it is impossible to go against their political organisations or leaders for that matter. Lately we are witnessing a betraying culture from leaders of political parties who are openly selling votes to advance their nefarious personal agendas. Consultation with voters or members is not happening and only the few elite leaders can decide whom they kiss and hug so that a certain party can be ousted out of power.
Surprisingly, when it's election campaign time, members are urged or even coerced to be on the streets and conduct door-to-door campaigns to promise the public things that they (political parties) can't produce. Imagine promising the people electricity, water, etc. as if that party owns the means of production.
Lately my beloved Pan Africanist Congress of Azania is swimming, kissing and hugging with the mortal enemies of the oppressed, landless and dispossessed just so that "we can be in position of power and influence..." That's a lie and a sellout move of the highest order.
The PAC exists to take the land by force from the land thieves who are Freedom Front Plus, DA and their ANC cheerleaders. The NEC that was smuggled into leadership role at the chaotic Seshego national congress is hellbent on negating everything that the PAC stands for.
Their argument is that "PAC must sellout so that it can fit into modern current politics". Martyrs of the PAC must be turning in their graves. People died and others disappeared without trace for the revolutionary character of the PAC and now this.
Politics of the stomach are not for revolutionaries but reactionaries. The ANC was never and will never be our target as Pan Africanists. Our target is the neo-colonial imperialist state, which has the ANC as its managers. We must aim at the one who is wielding the sjambok and not the sjambok. Some of us have resolved to advance and preserve the revolutionary character and outlook of the PAC even if we get labelled renegades or rebels. It will be not for the first time anyway.
Mapo Phaahle wa Mokoena,
GaMasemola, Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos