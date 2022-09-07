×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | SA is being destroyed in the name of democracy

By READER LETTER - 07 September 2022 - 09:55
File photo.
File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Ilunga Kalasa, the bogus doctor from Congo who is facing a rape charge, is said to have entered SA with a visitor permit expired in 2018. However, he chose to remain in this country illegal and practice as a doctor.

Why do we rely on other countries to take decisions, especially when it comes to cases like this?

A man came to this country illegal but we are scared to punish the culprit because we will be labelled xenophobic. Can this man do this in Botswana or Zimbabwe? Never. What I have realised is that we have been made to believe that democracy means to welcome everyone.

Our leaders should drive around Joburg CBD and see how filthy it is, especially through Nugget Street and between Anderson and Pritchard streets. Our country is being destroyed in the name of democracy.

Kalasa deserves a death penalty. How much do we owe Africa?

South Africans are ill-treated outside our borders, Marieta Botha was hanged in Botswana and what did Africa say? Absolutely nothing.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'