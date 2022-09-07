Ilunga Kalasa, the bogus doctor from Congo who is facing a rape charge, is said to have entered SA with a visitor permit expired in 2018. However, he chose to remain in this country illegal and practice as a doctor.
Why do we rely on other countries to take decisions, especially when it comes to cases like this?
A man came to this country illegal but we are scared to punish the culprit because we will be labelled xenophobic. Can this man do this in Botswana or Zimbabwe? Never. What I have realised is that we have been made to believe that democracy means to welcome everyone.
Our leaders should drive around Joburg CBD and see how filthy it is, especially through Nugget Street and between Anderson and Pritchard streets. Our country is being destroyed in the name of democracy.
Kalasa deserves a death penalty. How much do we owe Africa?
South Africans are ill-treated outside our borders, Marieta Botha was hanged in Botswana and what did Africa say? Absolutely nothing.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village
READER LETTER | SA is being destroyed in the name of democracy
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Ilunga Kalasa, the bogus doctor from Congo who is facing a rape charge, is said to have entered SA with a visitor permit expired in 2018. However, he chose to remain in this country illegal and practice as a doctor.
Why do we rely on other countries to take decisions, especially when it comes to cases like this?
A man came to this country illegal but we are scared to punish the culprit because we will be labelled xenophobic. Can this man do this in Botswana or Zimbabwe? Never. What I have realised is that we have been made to believe that democracy means to welcome everyone.
Our leaders should drive around Joburg CBD and see how filthy it is, especially through Nugget Street and between Anderson and Pritchard streets. Our country is being destroyed in the name of democracy.
Kalasa deserves a death penalty. How much do we owe Africa?
South Africans are ill-treated outside our borders, Marieta Botha was hanged in Botswana and what did Africa say? Absolutely nothing.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos