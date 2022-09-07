×

READER LETTER | KZN PEC proof that ANC is not serious about unity

By READER LETTER - 07 September 2022 - 10:00
Newly elected ANC KwaZulu Natal leadership, from left Treasurer Ntuthuko Mahlaba, Deputy Secretary Sipho Hlomuka, Secretary General Bheki Mtolo, Deputy Chairperson Nomagugu Simelane and Chairperson Siboniso Duma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

There's nothing historic by visiting a tainted person like Jacob Zuma. The new KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) owes their very existence to Zuma, because they all benefited during the nine wasted years of his presidency.

Making their visit public did not fool the discerning public. Every Tom, Dick and Harry knows that they are in constant contact with their master, Zuma. He is the puppet master and they are his puppets.

The only "wisdom" he can give them is how to steal and successfully evade jail time. The KZN PEC is full proof that the ANC is not serious about unity and renewal. Factionalism is continuing and this is going to hurt the party in the 2024 general elections.

As for the visit to Thabo Mbeki, it was not done in good faith. It was just to justify their next destination, a visit to Nkandla.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

