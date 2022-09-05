It was inevitable. The ANC, who manufactured the EFF, has joined forces to remove Vasco da Gama from office. This is the magic of dividing and ruling a country, and the ANC is proving to be masterful at implementing this ancient Roman, political deviousness.
There is conclusive evidence now that the DA is falling flat on its political face by not providing a hardcore leadership programme that the citizens of the metros and the country can buy into and feel comfortable.
Party leader John Steenhuizen is losing his grip. He should be a trailblazer leading from the front, instilling confidence and hope. This is not evident. Methinks it's time for Hellen Zille to come out from the shadows, to take the DA forward to 2024.
The target is to reduce the ANC to under 50% and this is not negotiable. The country deserves better. A now politically weak ANC must be counter-punched by a strong and honest opposition. This will then give us hope for the future.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Zille must return to rescue DA
Image: Alaister Russell
It was inevitable. The ANC, who manufactured the EFF, has joined forces to remove Vasco da Gama from office. This is the magic of dividing and ruling a country, and the ANC is proving to be masterful at implementing this ancient Roman, political deviousness.
There is conclusive evidence now that the DA is falling flat on its political face by not providing a hardcore leadership programme that the citizens of the metros and the country can buy into and feel comfortable.
Party leader John Steenhuizen is losing his grip. He should be a trailblazer leading from the front, instilling confidence and hope. This is not evident. Methinks it's time for Hellen Zille to come out from the shadows, to take the DA forward to 2024.
The target is to reduce the ANC to under 50% and this is not negotiable. The country deserves better. A now politically weak ANC must be counter-punched by a strong and honest opposition. This will then give us hope for the future.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
DA erred re-electing madam Zille
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos