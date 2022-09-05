The fall of the USSR, which is dubiously credited to Gorbachev, is akin to the fall of the apartheid regime and its ripple effects, hence Russian politics tend to be easy to grasp as they are comparable to those of SA’s after a long period of the Nats’ iron-fist rule.
What happened in Russia after the fall of communism was the enrichment and protection of those who were anointed by political bosses, hence the birth of oligarchs like the currently exiled Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who proved to be intimidating to the presidency of Vladimir Putin.
As much as Gorbachev was instrumental in the bringing down of the “iron curtain”, he also haplessly opened the door to a greedy, unpatriotic and increasingly oppressive clique; just like what has been happening in SA, particularly since the advent of the BEE blueprint. It is clearly fashioned from the Afrikaner Broederbond of yesteryear and its remnants today whose motto seems to be: “We take care of our own.”
Luyanda Marlon Kama, KwaDwesi, Gqeberha
READER LETTER | Gorbachev was certainly not perfect
Image: Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
As we received the news of the death of Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, the last president of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and the originator of Glasnost (openness and accountability in governmental matters) and Perestroika (restructuring of the political and economic system), I am reminded of Hillary Rodham-Clinton, who opined that: “A politician thinks about the next elections, while a statesman thinks about the next generation.”
Gorbachev, in my humble opinion despite his cover-up of the Chernobyl nuclear plant explosion of 1986 within the current Ukraine, which is most probably the greatest blight in his leadership of the USSR and his overall legacy, was a great statesman.
READER LETTER | World has lost man of peace in Mikhail Gorbachev
