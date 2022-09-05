One is tempted to say this is the best that our government can do: patch potholes instead of turning the sod turning of massive road infrastructure. This even reminds me of the premier of Limpopo, Stan Mathabatha, with the media tailing behind as he was led to the ribbon cutting of tin shacks.
Is this service delivery of the highest order in this country? This is so embarrassing. The office of the Presidency must put its house in order.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | A mockery of Presidency
Image: GCIS
I know that desperate times call for desperate measures, but not to the detriment of tainting the image of the Presidency.
While service delivery is key to the government of the day to win more voters, it does not make sense to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to participate in patching potholes. It is a mockery in that office.
One is tempted to say this is the best that our government can do: patch potholes instead of turning the sod turning of massive road infrastructure. This even reminds me of the premier of Limpopo, Stan Mathabatha, with the media tailing behind as he was led to the ribbon cutting of tin shacks.
Is this service delivery of the highest order in this country? This is so embarrassing. The office of the Presidency must put its house in order.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos