If you say you haven't spoken a lie, you are lying. I would be lying to you if I say I haven't lied in my life. It happened that I spoke a lie and have been a lie. It also happened that people lied about me, and I have lied to them.
You can never separate a human being from a lie and vice-versa, yet a lie is dangerous because it is temporary. Lies have destroyed many families and relations. Like a baby, lies always need to be checked and maintained.
No matter how beautiful it may be, living a lie is highly demanding. It's a baby that demands constant feeding and update from you. But the truth remains the truth, with no continuous maintenance required. The truth is like the sun while a lie is like darkness. When the sun appears, the darkness disappears.
I can't help but wonder why it is so hard for a human being to speak the truth and be true? They only get to speak out while in their deathbeds in hospitals. I also keep asking myself why lies always travel faster than the truth, because lies arrive very early at a meeting, while the truth arrives late?
It is better to be rejected for telling the truth than being loved for telling a lie. You are allowed to hurt me with the truth rather than kiss and hug me with a lie.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
READER LETTER | Why is it so hard to tell the truth?
Image: 123RF
