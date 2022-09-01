It is difficult to understand why there is so much suffering, especially among good people.
Pain can make us bitter, angry or tired. Or it can purify us. Nelson Mandela spent time in prison trying to understand why his captors were suppressing his people.
He realised that it was unwarranted fear of the African majority which led them to hatred. This probably saved SA from the racial bloodbath much of the world expected. Another reason given for suffering is payback for past wrongdoings, possibly even those done in previous lives.
This is in accordance with the teachings of Eastern religions, the Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism) and some early Christian churches.
It might help to ask those we have harmed for forgiveness, including for damage done in past lives, and to pray for our victims.
Martin Zagnoev, Sunningdale, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Ask those you've harmed for forgiveness
Image: 123RF / christianchan
