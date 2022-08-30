We are growing tired of the continual arrests of unknowns while the real instigators and masterminds are sitting comfortably in their palaces and watching.
Notably absent from the dock these past weeks were high-profile political figures. The sole political operator to be arrested so far is an ANC Youth League spokesperson in KZN. The narrative that those at the forefront of the July looting were poor, uneducated and unemployed is still being pushed by, among others, Jacob Zuma, in whose interests it is to maintain that the unrest was fuelled by hunger and desperation, and unconnected to his July 2021 imprisonment or other political motives.
We need to see political kingpins in the dock, not a group of nobodys. This reminds us of the Waterkloof landing by the Guptas. So, if the kingpins are not arrested, many will begin to suspect that the unknown names who make up the list of insurrectionists to date are being scapegoated to avoid more politically controversial arrests.
Other questions continue to be asked about the failure to date to arrest Zuma's children, Duduzane and Duduzile, both of whom tweeted some of the most overt calls to violence directly during the unrest. Not forgetting Julius Malema, Jimmy Manyi and others.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Political kingpins must face justice now
Image: Sibonelo Zungu/Reuters
