Letters

READER LETTER | Hands off Dr Ramathuba

By READER LETTER - 26 August 2022 - 12:48
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba came under fire for her comments. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

I believe that when presidents take their oath of office, one of the many promises they make is to fulfill their duties towards the welfare of their citizens. At the top of all these are safety and security, education and functional healthcare. 

However rampant illegal immigration has turned into a pipedream all of the above. Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba is correct to say presidents of African countries must pay for their citizens who come to SA for healthcare. The ruling elite pay SA private clinics for their own consultations. I worked in the private sector and know that well.

Why crucify Ramathuba for failures of incompetent governments? Besides, our citizens have been crying for government intervention for as long as I can remember. Hands off Phophi.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.

