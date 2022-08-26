I believe that when presidents take their oath of office, one of the many promises they make is to fulfill their duties towards the welfare of their citizens. At the top of all these are safety and security, education and functional healthcare.
However rampant illegal immigration has turned into a pipedream all of the above. Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba is correct to say presidents of African countries must pay for their citizens who come to SA for healthcare. The ruling elite pay SA private clinics for their own consultations. I worked in the private sector and know that well.
Why crucify Ramathuba for failures of incompetent governments? Besides, our citizens have been crying for government intervention for as long as I can remember. Hands off Phophi.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.
READER LETTER | Hands off Dr Ramathuba
Image: Antonio Muchave
I believe that when presidents take their oath of office, one of the many promises they make is to fulfill their duties towards the welfare of their citizens. At the top of all these are safety and security, education and functional healthcare.
However rampant illegal immigration has turned into a pipedream all of the above. Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba is correct to say presidents of African countries must pay for their citizens who come to SA for healthcare. The ruling elite pay SA private clinics for their own consultations. I worked in the private sector and know that well.
Why crucify Ramathuba for failures of incompetent governments? Besides, our citizens have been crying for government intervention for as long as I can remember. Hands off Phophi.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.
Pressure mounts on Ramathuba over comments made to patient
EFF, DA call for Phophi Ramathuba to be axed as MEC after hospital outburst
Limpopo health MEC's tongue lashing against 'illegal' patient divides opinion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos