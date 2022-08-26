×

Letters

READER LETTER | Car insurance charges based on skin colour

By READER LETTER - 26 August 2022 - 13:00
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

There's something that I have realised when it comes to insurance companies in SA. You can have the same car with your white male colleague, insured by the same insurance company, however your premiums will differ.

We both live in SA, in Gauteng, but treatment is totally different. So, we are regarded as the high risk; we are all in the same province where crime affects us all. I don't understand why should we be treated like this; even the excess is far too high.

It should just be stipulated that these certain vehicles must pay so much premium rather than to be charged based on the colour of our skin.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

