What does Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba, Bongani Baloyi, Makashule Gana, Phumzile van Damme, Faith Mazibuko and of late Patricia Kopane, have in common?
They are sought-after political figures that contributed in making the DA to being a big party that it is today, especially with regards to drawing a huge support of blacks. But look how they got thanked by this white liberal party?
There's no one who can deny the fact that the return of Helen Zille to the top echelons of DA further exacerbated the rift that was beginning to surface across the colourline. Those, like my dear sister's friend, who say we should bring back a "whites party", referencing to DA, to lead SA again, must think better.
We've never been friends with white folk, and I don't see that happening any time soon. What kind of a leader is John Steenhuisen, who keeps mum as he sees an exodus of powerful black leaders out of the party he leads?
He mustn't fool himself to think the party will continue to be the official opposition beyond 2024, let alone eventually topple the ANC from power as long as it is governed by racial undertones. Can't he see that Helen Zille's comeback has torn the party asunder?
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
READER LETTER | Zille reinstating DA as a white party
