READER LETTER | US military secrets could spark civil war if Trump returns

In the aftermath of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, then president John F Kennedy threatened to dismantle the CIA, and scatter it into 1,000 pieces.
The high-profile search of former president Donald Trump's residence will have ramifications if he wins the elections in 2024. He probably will dismantle or defang the FBI and the justice department.
Trump was the only president who refused to read and digest the daily global top secret intelligence reports that the CIA gave him every morning.
The American Military Industrial Complex is afraid of his return in 2024. He has on many occasions said the US should withdraw from Nato’s integrated command structure, as was done by former president Charles de Gaulle of France. The military industrial complex in America has run the country for over 100 years. It’s policies are carried out in the shadows of power; no American president has defied the MIC, except Trump.
On January 17 1961, departing president Dwight Eisenhower offered these profound words: "In the councils of government, we must guard against influence, whether sought or not, by the military industrial complex.”
Kennedy also warned America about the MIC in early 1963, sadly he was assassinated in November 1963, in a stealthy coup which bore the imprints of the MIC.
The US government spends on its military annually, in not just it’s “defense” department, but all of its departments taken together, about $1.5-trillion. Much of that money is hidden in the treasury department, and others, in order to convey that only $800bn is now being spent yearly on defence.
The war in Afghanistan, which came to an ignominious end after 20 years of destruction, cost the US taxpayer $2.31-trillion of which $2.02-trillion went to the five defence establishments.
Over 400 high-ranking officials have become government lobbyists, defence contractor consultants or board members and executives within two years of leaving the military, over the past 10 years. Current US defense secretary, a four-star general, worked for Raytheon before joining the Pentagon. The deep state and the MIC will do everything in their power to stop Trump. The US could face a civil war in 2024.
Farouk Araie, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | US military secrets could spark civil war if Trump returns
