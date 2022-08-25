READER LETTER | SA has surged ahead of US in political liberation

SA has advanced further on the road to nationhood than the US after the demise of apartheid and segregation. In SA the former oppressed gained real political power and can walk tall.
Yes, we still face multiple challenges such as inequality and corrective measures such as affirmative action put the shoe on the other foot and often lead to reverse discrimination. However, the struggle for political power is behind us.
Minorities are coming to terms with that reality, some grudgingly, and are finding ways to navigate their way through this new reality. New alliances are being formed across political and cultural divides. In the US the real struggle for political power is only beginning.
Although politically equal in theory for some time, Indians, blacks, Latinos, Asians and other minorities have never swayed real political power and influence. That reality has been changing lately with the increasing population growth registered within those groups and their increased voting power.
This causes unease in a country where the white population traditionally swayed political power. Trump's appeal lies exactly in his unashamed racist views and him playing the card of the "black threat" reminiscent of the "swart gevaar" during the apartheid era.
His statements that the "the US as you know it, is under threat" can be translated as "the white dominated US, is under threat". US society has become deeply divided and polarised. Their political liberation is only starting now.
The US would be well advised to have an increasing focus on its internal problems. Given its own challenges it can no longer afford to go it alone internationally from its self-proclaimed position of the moral high ground, as it often did in the past – it should only act on the basis of consensus within rules-based international organisations such as the UN and alliances such as Nato which is stronger than ever.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
READER LETTER | SA has surged ahead of US in political liberation
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo
