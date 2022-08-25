×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | SA has surged ahead of US in political liberation

By READER LETTER - 25 August 2022 - 10:38
Planned Parenthood, Women's March and other abortion rights groups organised more than 300 “Bans Off Our Bodies” marches for Saturday, with the largest turnouts expected in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago.
Planned Parenthood, Women's March and other abortion rights groups organised more than 300 “Bans Off Our Bodies” marches for Saturday, with the largest turnouts expected in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

SA has advanced further on the road to nationhood than the US after the demise of apartheid and segregation. In SA the former oppressed gained real political power and can walk tall.

Yes, we still face multiple challenges such as inequality and corrective measures such as affirmative action put the shoe on the other foot and often lead to reverse discrimination. However, the struggle for political power is behind us.

Minorities are coming to terms with that reality, some grudgingly, and are finding ways to navigate their way through this new reality. New alliances are being formed across political and cultural divides. In the US the real struggle for political power is only beginning.

Although politically equal in theory for some time, Indians, blacks, Latinos, Asians and other minorities have never swayed real political power and influence. That reality has been changing lately with the increasing population growth registered within those groups and their increased voting power.

This causes unease in a country where the white population traditionally swayed political power. Trump's appeal lies exactly in his unashamed racist views and him playing the card of the "black threat" reminiscent of the "swart gevaar" during the apartheid era.

His statements that the "the US as you know it, is under threat" can be translated as "the white dominated US, is under threat". US society has become deeply divided and polarised. Their political liberation is only starting now.

The US would be well advised to have an increasing focus on its internal problems. Given its own challenges it can no longer afford to go it alone internationally from its self-proclaimed position of the moral high ground, as it often did in the past – it should only act on the basis of consensus within rules-based international organisations such as the UN and alliances such as Nato which is stronger than ever.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...