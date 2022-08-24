×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Extreme ambition for presidency hurting SA

By READER LETTER - 24 August 2022 - 09:53
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Is the presidential seat in other African countries ever contested as much as it is in SA? Interestingly, there are some who were seen as potential presidential material but only useful enough to warm up the seat for a more deserving candidate: think for instance of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Baleka Mbete, and Kgalema Motlanthe.

Then besides the late President Nelson Mandela, in a rush to give other aspiring presidential hopefuls a chance, a tendency or strategy was used to make sure that none of the presidents after Mandela would finish their presidential terms. First, it was Thabo Mbeki, next followed Jacob Zuma and now the knives are drawn for Cyril Ramaphosa.

What is notable in this case, is the vast number of those who are eagerly raising their hands to be next in line for the presidency. So, again this proves that the liberation Struggle was never really about advancing the future of the downtrodden than it was about power grabbing.

Having watched our country going down the slippery slope, does it even matter what the citizens of this country want? Politicians are only preoccupied with boosting their huge egos, and satisfying their insatiable greed by looting the country dry, while millions continue to live in abject poverty.

It is time for a change of governance if we are to survive this onslaught.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

Cyril Ramaphosa is accounting to ANC integrity body over Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week appeared before the party’s integrity commission over the Phala Phala scandal and is expected to return for a ...
News
3 weeks ago

Can Mogoeng Mogoeng be SA's next president? Not according to the JSC Act

According to the Judicial Service Commission Act, a retired judge "must not enter party politics".
News
1 week ago

Little has been done to achieve social transformation since 1994, says Lindiwe Sisulu

She was unpacking the ANC's policy discussion document before its national policy conference at the weekend.
News
3 weeks ago

Mbeki has no moral authority to call out Ramaphosa, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says Thabo Mbeki had no moral authority to call out Ramaphosa’s leadership failures because he had endorsed him in the past.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...