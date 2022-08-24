Is the presidential seat in other African countries ever contested as much as it is in SA? Interestingly, there are some who were seen as potential presidential material but only useful enough to warm up the seat for a more deserving candidate: think for instance of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Baleka Mbete, and Kgalema Motlanthe.
Then besides the late President Nelson Mandela, in a rush to give other aspiring presidential hopefuls a chance, a tendency or strategy was used to make sure that none of the presidents after Mandela would finish their presidential terms. First, it was Thabo Mbeki, next followed Jacob Zuma and now the knives are drawn for Cyril Ramaphosa.
What is notable in this case, is the vast number of those who are eagerly raising their hands to be next in line for the presidency. So, again this proves that the liberation Struggle was never really about advancing the future of the downtrodden than it was about power grabbing.
Having watched our country going down the slippery slope, does it even matter what the citizens of this country want? Politicians are only preoccupied with boosting their huge egos, and satisfying their insatiable greed by looting the country dry, while millions continue to live in abject poverty.
It is time for a change of governance if we are to survive this onslaught.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Extreme ambition for presidency hurting SA
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Is the presidential seat in other African countries ever contested as much as it is in SA? Interestingly, there are some who were seen as potential presidential material but only useful enough to warm up the seat for a more deserving candidate: think for instance of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Baleka Mbete, and Kgalema Motlanthe.
Then besides the late President Nelson Mandela, in a rush to give other aspiring presidential hopefuls a chance, a tendency or strategy was used to make sure that none of the presidents after Mandela would finish their presidential terms. First, it was Thabo Mbeki, next followed Jacob Zuma and now the knives are drawn for Cyril Ramaphosa.
What is notable in this case, is the vast number of those who are eagerly raising their hands to be next in line for the presidency. So, again this proves that the liberation Struggle was never really about advancing the future of the downtrodden than it was about power grabbing.
Having watched our country going down the slippery slope, does it even matter what the citizens of this country want? Politicians are only preoccupied with boosting their huge egos, and satisfying their insatiable greed by looting the country dry, while millions continue to live in abject poverty.
It is time for a change of governance if we are to survive this onslaught.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
Cyril Ramaphosa is accounting to ANC integrity body over Phala Phala
Can Mogoeng Mogoeng be SA's next president? Not according to the JSC Act
Little has been done to achieve social transformation since 1994, says Lindiwe Sisulu
Mbeki has no moral authority to call out Ramaphosa, says Malema
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos