George Mallory was asked why he climbed Mount Everest, and his reply was simple: "Because it's there." And unfortunately, so was he for a long time untraceable until his body was found.
His camera that would have recorded him summiting the peak was never found, but that is no longer a problem for some mountain climbers. The Tanzanian government is installing high-speed internet at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro and there are benefits for the initiative.
It is mostly in the interest of the climbers' safety. Secondary benefits include enabling the tourists the ability to update their social media pages immediately. Has the human race lost their sense? The climb is a challenge to be met by the brave and strong and their reward is what they can see when they get there.
There used to be "Kodak moments" that you have to wait weeks to have developed but now there is instant gratification for the climber and all of their "followers".
Slow down, smell the roses, and sit down to appreciate nature's beauty at the top or bottom of the mountains.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Technology makes things easier, not always easier
Image: VOLODYMYR BURDIAK
