ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe just does not get it, maybe because he can’t. He recently said that the national executive committee positions list for December that “we must include members of the different national groups in our country”.
So where was his mind when he approved the racial cleansing of ANC Tshwane lists of racial minorities over the past six years?
Has he ever interacted with the master cleanser there and failed mayor-hopeful, Kgosi Maepa? The late Jessie Duarte, the governing party’s deputy secretary-general, said it direct and best: “The ANC is racist.”
Thabiso Moyane, email
READER LETTER | Walk the talk, Motlanthe
ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe just does not get it, maybe because he can’t. He recently said that the national executive committee positions list for December that “we must include members of the different national groups in our country”.
So where was his mind when he approved the racial cleansing of ANC Tshwane lists of racial minorities over the past six years?
Has he ever interacted with the master cleanser there and failed mayor-hopeful, Kgosi Maepa? The late Jessie Duarte, the governing party’s deputy secretary-general, said it direct and best: “The ANC is racist.”
Thabiso Moyane, email
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos