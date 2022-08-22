Pikitup, the waste management company for the city of Johannesburg, is lost and leaderless. The entity that is supposed to keep the city clean is just providing a livelihood for its 4,500 workers. It is fumbling in its stated mandate to residents of Johannesburg.
This is what happens in my area when it collects refuse: The first truck only empties the dustbins and ignores everything else that may be there. On another day, the second truck solely picks the refuse bags, leaving the loose waste as is. The third day the last truck collects the free rubbish and tidies up.
It takes three labour groups, three days and three trips for Pikitup to complete one simple task.
Not denying that residents are also guilty of messing up, Pikitup’s extension of the cleaning course is contributing to the mess.
Its workers are ferried to their work stations by bus. Except for the emptying of dustbins, they mostly collect refuse bags and loose garbage on weekends. Though not privy to trip objectives, it is common to see its vehicles criss-crossing pointlessly and turning a blind eye to heaps of rubbish.
But they are committed to servicing the shops as they get paid in kind by the traders. It is common to see them walking away from the shops carrying a litre of cooldrink, cigarettes or food. My property is adjacent to one of the shops and witness this quite often.
READER LETTER | Cleanup needed for useless mess at Pikitup
I am not sure if entities like Pikitup still have supervisors. Judging by what its employees do, it looks like it is an outdated practice. The employees do as they please. It is common to see them preparing to knock off at 11am!
If completing a task that could be completed in one swoop, is stretched out to four stages It is its attempt at job creation. It is freeloading, and few entities survive this level of wastefulness.
If they were not located in the economic hub of the country, they would have long gone under.
Other municipalities around the country are trying to control the overtime abuse as they have realised that their workers do not do their work during regular hours.
A few years ago, City Power tried the same as its employees were cashing in hugely on overtime. What is needed is a complete overhaul of Pikitup management with people who know what running such an entity entails. It is my view that its management does not serve residents of the city.
Rates-paying residents are getting a raw deal from this crop of lame and dreamy overseers.
Themba Motaung, White City Jabavu, Soweto
