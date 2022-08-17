×

Letters

READER LETTER | Malema is a hypocrite

By READER LETTER - 17 August 2022 - 09:57
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Alaister Russell

I have been following the case of those Krugersdorp beasts who gang-raped our children with keen interest. It's amazing to see nearly all political parties protesting outside the court, save for the EFF.

The red berets' leader Julius Malema spoke on Women's Day but I never heard him mentioning that beastly act of those creatures. Or is he afraid they will go back to their country and turn off the water supply?

I always tell people who care to listen that EFF full-time protesters will protest for anything that the owner of the party tells them to protest for, save illicit cigarettes that have been sold in the townships and "our black brothers" from outside the country's borders

Dintoa Tshukudu, Sebokeng

