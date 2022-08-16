×

Letters

READER LETTER | Graft harming SA's economy

By READER LETTER - 16 August 2022 - 09:41
Stock photo.
Image: Olivier Le Moal

I heard Gauteng  premier David Makhura talking about the state of the Vaal economy. All I can say is that this is a self-made problem. We have an international steel-making company in Vanderbijlpark, but because of corruption its steel is not being utilised; instead, low-quality steel from China is being brought into the country. Eskom has spent millions of rand on that low-quality steel.

If only our people can wake up and see through these people who swear by freedom and growth but do the opposite. What is the use of earning a lot of money when other people are not working? We must learn to share and companies must employ more people to earn a living.

Now our government cannot hire more police officers, nurses, social workers and other public workers because a few people are earning a lot while others don't work.

Dintoa Tshukudu, Sebokeng

