I heard Gauteng premier David Makhura talking about the state of the Vaal economy. All I can say is that this is a self-made problem. We have an international steel-making company in Vanderbijlpark, but because of corruption its steel is not being utilised; instead, low-quality steel from China is being brought into the country. Eskom has spent millions of rand on that low-quality steel.
If only our people can wake up and see through these people who swear by freedom and growth but do the opposite. What is the use of earning a lot of money when other people are not working? We must learn to share and companies must employ more people to earn a living.
Now our government cannot hire more police officers, nurses, social workers and other public workers because a few people are earning a lot while others don't work.
Dintoa Tshukudu, Sebokeng
READER LETTER | Graft harming SA's economy
Image: Olivier Le Moal
I heard Gauteng premier David Makhura talking about the state of the Vaal economy. All I can say is that this is a self-made problem. We have an international steel-making company in Vanderbijlpark, but because of corruption its steel is not being utilised; instead, low-quality steel from China is being brought into the country. Eskom has spent millions of rand on that low-quality steel.
If only our people can wake up and see through these people who swear by freedom and growth but do the opposite. What is the use of earning a lot of money when other people are not working? We must learn to share and companies must employ more people to earn a living.
Now our government cannot hire more police officers, nurses, social workers and other public workers because a few people are earning a lot while others don't work.
Dintoa Tshukudu, Sebokeng
Gordhan welcomes SIU probe into allegations of corruption at Alexkor
SIU to probe two water boards over alleged corruption, maladministration
Mashamaite steps aside to deal with pending corruption case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos