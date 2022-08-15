The most uncomfortable word in the English language is "change". And being creatures of habit, we dread the thought of change. Change affects everyone and is a principle of life. We have to live with it.
It is said that change occurs only when the pain of remaining the same exceeds the pain of change. Yours is only to respond to it. Even if you refuse to change, change will change you. It will happen to you, around you and without you.
You have the power to determine the quality and effectiveness of your future by your response to change. Change is the evidence of life and a component of purpose. Although not all change is an improvement, but without change, there can be no improvement.
Change is inevitable in life. You can either resist it and potentially get run over by it, or you can choose to cooperate with it, adapt to it, and learn how to benefit from it. And when you embrace change, you begin to see it as an opportunity for growth.
While progress is optional, change is constant and inevitable. And the disruption it causes, often brings both inconvenience and opportunity. Never be afraid of change. You may lose something good because of it, but you may gain something even better as a result of it.
Dr Martin Luther King Jr once said: "Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle, and so, we must straighten our backs and work for our freedom. A man can't ride you unless your back is bent."
Change will not come if we wait for it; we are the change that we seek.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
READER LETTER | Change in life is inevitable and necessary
Image: Michal Bednarek/ 123RF
The most uncomfortable word in the English language is "change". And being creatures of habit, we dread the thought of change. Change affects everyone and is a principle of life. We have to live with it.
It is said that change occurs only when the pain of remaining the same exceeds the pain of change. Yours is only to respond to it. Even if you refuse to change, change will change you. It will happen to you, around you and without you.
You have the power to determine the quality and effectiveness of your future by your response to change. Change is the evidence of life and a component of purpose. Although not all change is an improvement, but without change, there can be no improvement.
Change is inevitable in life. You can either resist it and potentially get run over by it, or you can choose to cooperate with it, adapt to it, and learn how to benefit from it. And when you embrace change, you begin to see it as an opportunity for growth.
While progress is optional, change is constant and inevitable. And the disruption it causes, often brings both inconvenience and opportunity. Never be afraid of change. You may lose something good because of it, but you may gain something even better as a result of it.
Dr Martin Luther King Jr once said: "Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle, and so, we must straighten our backs and work for our freedom. A man can't ride you unless your back is bent."
Change will not come if we wait for it; we are the change that we seek.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos