It looks like SA is about to witness drastic changes in the education system that might be the final nail in the coffin of education of blacks in the country.
According to the Sunday Times ( August 7 2022), minister of basic education Angie Motshekga told parliament in June that her department was putting a plan in place to promote SA's nine African languages, as those of teaching and learning, beyond grade 3. She explained that the teaching of maths, natural sciences and technology in grades 4 to 7 in Xhosa and Sotho has been successfully piloted at some Eastern Cape schools for several years.
Before we can go any further with the merits and demerits of this ambitious project, what objectives does it seek to achieve because historically, when we send our children to school, the intention is to make sure they will be gainfully employed not only in their own province but nationally and internationally when they finish schooling. Will the Cape province provide employment for all those Xhosa-speaking, Xhosa-educated children?
The Eastern Cape has historically had poor school results over many years. Was it wise to choose it for piloting this complicated project that has the potential to create monumental chaos?
Changes have been implemented in the training of nurses, wherein their training has been migrated to higher education, with dire consequences.
It would be a sad day if these unnecessary destructive changes could lead to the disillusionment of the majority of those of us who love the ANC government.
Remember, we are not just certificate collectors. First, it was the lowering of the matric pass mark from 50% to 30%, and now this? Please think again. We are not so dumb.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Basic education language project doomed to fail
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda
