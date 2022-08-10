The governing party, the ANC, can call as many meetings and conferences to address the issue of economic challenges but until it copies indirectly what whites did after acquiring the government, we won't succeed.
All comrades who got big tenders must be compelled to move to build industries and buy land for farming which in turn means more permanent jobs will be created. But because of easy and fraudulent money from tenders, everybody wants to tender. If this carries on then we cannot move the country out of this quagmire, and whites will continue occupying the economic space with us fighting and killing others for tenders.
Levy Manaka, email
READER LETTER | Tenders are holding the country back
Image: Lisa Hnatowicz
