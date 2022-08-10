I am fully aware that my comments on this issue will ruffle the feathers. What has become of our society is the unguarded constitution that brought in some alien behaviour in our society.
READER LETTER | Removal of religious education an error
I am fully aware that my comments on this issue will ruffle the feathers. What has become of our society is the unguarded constitution that brought in some alien behaviour in our society.
The demise of religious education in our primary schools and its replacement by the so-called life skills or orientation, which appears to be a concoction of meaningless unrelated issues, gave rise to moral degeneration.
Rights and more rights has given birth to this alien behaviour and criminality. Recently in one of daily newspapers, an article was flighted of a girl who unashamedly declares that she attracts rich men by using muthi and this is attested by her mother who is proud of that. What has become of us that this is news worth reading on something that is tantamount to the so-called "witchcraft"?
While this is Women's Month and deserves to be celebrated, more rapes, deaths of women and pregnant women seems to be the way of celebrating our mothers and sisters, this is absurd. These are results of rights and more rights. I don't care what the human rights have to say.
Death sentence is the only way of dealing with rapists and murderers, drug peddlers and human traffickers. I am also calling on women to be vocal in criticising alien behavior among themselves.
How I wish the department of education to re-look on the issue of religious education at our schools. Otherwise this moral degeneration will continue unabated.
Lawrence Makgato, Tzaneen
