Is there any real truth in the comment "Speech is free, but you have to pay for your lies" by attorney Kyle Farrar from the trial of Alex Jones, who denied the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was real?
We know that some have had to pay for telling the truth and in Jamal Khashoggi's case it was at the cost of his life but what of telling lies? If you lie in court the cost might be your freedom but how often does that happen?
If you lie as a politician people are so used to it that it is often ignored. If you lie in business, you might be sued but the costs of doing so probably preclude it from happening often. "The big lie", actually the truth, led to the Capital Hill riots and deaths.
What happened to the days before conspiracy theories became widespread and accepted by so many? Sorry, but Elvis is dead.
There was a time when a person's handshake and word were all that was needed and that was because people told the truth. We need to all tell the actual truth, not alternative facts, and we need to be proud of telling the truth and maybe then the world will start to heal.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Truth shall heal the world
Image: 123RF
Is there any real truth in the comment "Speech is free, but you have to pay for your lies" by attorney Kyle Farrar from the trial of Alex Jones, who denied the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was real?
We know that some have had to pay for telling the truth and in Jamal Khashoggi's case it was at the cost of his life but what of telling lies? If you lie in court the cost might be your freedom but how often does that happen?
If you lie as a politician people are so used to it that it is often ignored. If you lie in business, you might be sued but the costs of doing so probably preclude it from happening often. "The big lie", actually the truth, led to the Capital Hill riots and deaths.
What happened to the days before conspiracy theories became widespread and accepted by so many? Sorry, but Elvis is dead.
There was a time when a person's handshake and word were all that was needed and that was because people told the truth. We need to all tell the actual truth, not alternative facts, and we need to be proud of telling the truth and maybe then the world will start to heal.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos