I bet my last penny this country will never be the same after Nelson Mandela and to some extent up to Thabo Mbeki. We have since witnessed the mushrooming of opportunist politicians under the guise of opposition parties, as well as those who have become opposition members within the ruling party. While opposition parties have nothing to offer they are fuelling anarchy with their remarks and actions. How dare a member of parliament tell illegal foreigners to defy the police when they demand documentation.
I do not think there is still another hell other than the one poor South Africans are subjected to now. Rape has become a norm in this country by the same foreigners who are hero worshiped by opposition party members. They go to parliament to howl and at the end of the month they still get their R100,000 salary .
No accountability from them, yet they appear holier-than-thou towards the poor civil servants, what a shame. This other group belongs to the ruling party but are the opposition within the same party; their interest is to protect their loot and to perpetuate their looting.
How do we expect civil governance in this country? It is a disgrace of the highest order. The poor will remain poorer for ever and ever, amen. No wonder even load reduction is applied im rural places only. Cry the beloved country. Amen.
Makgato Raletsatsi, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Politicians are a disgrace to SA
Opposition parties fuel anarchy
Image: Anton Scholtz
