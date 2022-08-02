Some self-righteous Christians have a tendency to manipulate God when they are in trouble. brought upon themselves with their eyes wide open.
They want to be treated differently by the laws of our country. They are like our politicians who think they are above the law and can do as they please. They want to use God for their own selfish reasons. God cannot be bought. He cannot be manipulated. He is in heaven and holy. He is not like our corrupt judges.
For example, God punished king David, His beloved servant for impregnating Bathsheba, Uriah’s wife. David also orchestrated the death of Uriah so that he could have Bathsheba. His people were punished because of his sins. His wives were raped and his children were killed (2 Samuel, Chapters 11-24). God punishes anybody who acts immoraly and unethically, irrespective of their positions.
Christians should be the salt and light of the earth. They should not be like thermometers but thermostats. There is an English saying that says: “He who sups with the devil should have a long spoon.”
Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani
They think they are above the law
READER LETTER | Self-righteous Christians abuse God's love
Image: 123RF
