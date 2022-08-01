×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Castration no solution, improve law enforcement

By READER LETTER - 01 August 2022 - 10:51
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

I understand the frustration of women over their safety, especially after the Krugersdorp rape ordeal. However, the castration of rapists, which some people have called for, will not solve the problem.

The ANC Women's League are the ones driving the ruling party in the wrong direction by continually moaning about gender equality. This has led to the SANDF being packed with women. If a serious war breaks out in SA, will we have the quality of soldiers to fight, like the Ukrainian soldiers?

Those Basotho nationals accused of the rape of the women in Kugersdorp have been terrorising communities for more than a decade. Police have failed to take them on because they are dangerous as they are heavily armed, including with AK-47s.

If the women's league were to propose the death penalty, I would support them, as long as the sentence is for everybody and not men only. 

Crime is crime, irrespective of who committed it.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele