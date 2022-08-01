I understand the frustration of women over their safety, especially after the Krugersdorp rape ordeal. However, the castration of rapists, which some people have called for, will not solve the problem.
The ANC Women's League are the ones driving the ruling party in the wrong direction by continually moaning about gender equality. This has led to the SANDF being packed with women. If a serious war breaks out in SA, will we have the quality of soldiers to fight, like the Ukrainian soldiers?
Those Basotho nationals accused of the rape of the women in Kugersdorp have been terrorising communities for more than a decade. Police have failed to take them on because they are dangerous as they are heavily armed, including with AK-47s.
If the women's league were to propose the death penalty, I would support them, as long as the sentence is for everybody and not men only.
Crime is crime, irrespective of who committed it.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village
READER LETTER | Castration no solution, improve law enforcement
