Former president Thabo Mbeki’s sharp criticism and rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lack of a policy to address huge unemployment and significant poverty in the black community is disingenuous and opportunistic.
Rampant unemployment and chronic poverty were prevalent in the black community before 1994. Mbeki was a key player in the formulation of the economic policies of our country as evidenced by the Gear policy.
The current state of the economic quagmire in which the majority of the black community finds itself is a result of lack of vision and courage by the ANC, including Mbeki, to formulate an appropriate economic policy to address the imbalances created by apartheid.
It is remarkable to note that the net worth of some families of senior ANC members (including the families of former presidents) has grown exponentially since 1994. This phenomenon was captured by senior ANC member Smuts Ngonyama when he said: “I did not join the struggle to be poor."
In all fairness, there are selfless people in the ANC but they are a diminishing minority.
Jeffrey Mothuloe CA(SA)
READER LETTER | Mbeki's criticism is misplaced
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/File.
