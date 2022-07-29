×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Greed, misrule undoing Madiba's work

By READER LETTER - 29 July 2022 - 12:44
Volunteers finishing off a mosaic of Nelso Mandela made with food cans on Mandela Day on July 18, 2022 at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on July 18, 2022 in Cape Town.
Volunteers finishing off a mosaic of Nelso Mandela made with food cans on Mandela Day on July 18, 2022 at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on July 18, 2022 in Cape Town.
Image: Brenton Geach

I was out of the country on Mandela Day, but wish to say something about Nelson Mandela. People's memories tend to be very short and selective and they easily lose sight of the context.

Madiba spent 27 years in jail to bring freedom to all South Africans. His first priority was to bring about reconciliation in an unequal and deeply divided nation and to prevent the "Arab Spring" that Thabo Mbeki now warns against in a rather opportunistic fashion. I learned first hand from inside sources in the ANC that revenge was on the cards after Mandela's release, but that he put a stop to that.

He was very successful with his actions to promote reconciliation and to prevent revenge. His challenging task to overcome inequality and transfer skills to a new generation of leaders became more difficult when the NP decided to walk out of the Government of National Unity.

Backlogs and inequality did not get the priority that they deserved. All liberation movements lose direction over time, inter alia due to lack of experience, expertise and leadership skills. Greed and hunger for power creep in easily once access to previously prohibited resources and instruments of power is obtained.

Cyril Ramaphosa was Madiba's choice as his successor to take the country forward, but the ANC decided otherwise. One can only speculate how things would have developed if Ramaphosa did succeed Madiba.

Speculation will bring us nowhere but we should never forget the role that Madiba played to liberate us all and to prevent a bloodbath. His preference for Ramaphosa underlines his wisdom.

Context is everything.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

SOWETAN | ANC's plan to fight corruption laughable

Nearly a decade after it was constituted, the ANC's still asking its members to propose how the integrity commission could be strengthened, supported ...
Opinion
5 hours ago

Corruption in numbers: government officials outdo private-sector individuals

More than 500 people, most of them government officials, were convicted of corruption in the past financial year, said Ronald Lamola, minister of ...
News
1 day ago

ANC wants members' input on how to root out graft

The ANC has asked its members – some of whom are implicated in state capture – for proposals on how corruption can be rooted out from within as they ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial