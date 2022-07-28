×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Let's praise Banyana without mocking Bafana

By READER LETTER - 28 July 2022 - 09:41
Banyana Banyana players during the teams arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on July 26, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Banyana Banyana players during the teams arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on July 26, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

We are always urged to treat our own children equally, thus ensuring that there is no parental favouritism. This is done to ensure that children don’t grow up thinking they are useless compared to their siblings. It also does away with the possibility of sibling rivalry arising from the situation.

On this note, I would like to reflect on Banyana Banyana’s Women Africa Cup of Nations triumph, which saw them crowned the champions of Africa. We are proud of the girls and their milestone achievement. Their victory means a lot to us as a nation and to them as women.

Before winning this year’s trophy, Banyana had been runners-up five times. This shows that through determination, people can turn their misfortune around. The girls proved that success is failure turned inside out.

Let me point out that we can congratulate Banyana without ridiculing Bafana Bafana.

Yes, the male national team is going through some difficult phase but they need our support. No one can agree to don the national team jersey and decides to produce poor performance on purpose. There is no need to compare the two teams because instead of cursing Bafana, we need to give them the same support that was accorded to Banyana.

At some point they were a great team that was crowned champions of Africa, but things have since taken a nose dive. By mentioning Bafana every time we congratulate Banyana, we are unconsciously stealing the girls’ limelight. Let the focus be on the girl child and not the boy child at the moment. The girls did well, but that shouldn’t make us despise the boys.

Let Banyana victory propel Bafana to also do well. Let’s use this triumph to motivate the boys to also reach for the stars. At the same time, let SA Football Association start treating both teams the same way when it comes to funding.

Banyana have proven that women football needs to be given attention. The time is now.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, Mpumalanga

Go on and win more, Bafana's Class of '96 urges Banyana

As Banyana Banyana continue with their Women’s Africa  Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title success celebrations, their Bafana Bafana counterparts who ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Banyana stars dominate Women’s Afcon Best XI

Newly-crowned African champions Banyana Banyana dominate the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) team of the tournament.
Sport
21 hours ago

‘Banyana Banyana must get more money to make a living’, says veteran footballer Mark Williams

"Women don't get the same pay as men but Banyana Banyana deserve everything, including the bonuses. They must get more money to make a living. I ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana’s Nomvula got her dad hooked to football

Nomvula Kgoale’s father Elifas was converted into a football fanatic following his daughter’s exploits at the Women's Africa Women’s Cup of Nations ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wafcon a cherry on top for veteran Matlou

Having finally clinched the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after seven attempts, Banyana Banyana veteran defender Noko Matlou is pleased that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial