Congratulations to Dr Kaizer Motaung for the honour bestowed on him by the University of Cape Town (UCT). I have known Dr Motaung during the 1980s when I was involved in football administration with one of the clubs in Bethlehem.
He has been a selfless football administrator passionate in player development from early age. He was always driven by urge to see players attain their full potential as soccer players.
The birth of National Soccer League is the result of his passion to see real football development take place. Institutions such as Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League bear testimony to his efforts.
Thanks to UCT for recognising his efforts and determination to change thousands of players' lives and livelihood for the better. He deserves the honour.
Salute king Kaizer. God bless you.
Eugene Mokoena, Bethlehem, Free State
READER LETTER | Dr Motaung deserves honour for his work
