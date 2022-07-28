×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Dr Motaung deserves honour for his work

By READER LETTER - 28 July 2022 - 09:47
Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung senior has been conferred with a honorary doctorate by University of Cape Town.
Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung senior has been conferred with a honorary doctorate by University of Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Congratulations to Dr Kaizer Motaung for the honour bestowed on him by the University of Cape Town (UCT). I have known Dr Motaung during the 1980s when I was involved in football administration with one of the clubs in Bethlehem.

He has been a selfless football administrator passionate in player development from early age. He was always driven by urge to see players attain their full potential as soccer players.

The birth of National Soccer League is the result of his passion to see real football development take place. Institutions such as Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League bear testimony to his efforts.

Thanks to UCT for recognising his efforts and determination to change thousands of players' lives and livelihood for the better. He deserves the honour.

Salute king Kaizer. God bless you.

Eugene Mokoena, Bethlehem, Free State

Dr Kaizer Motaung: ‘Never in my wildest dreams did I think this could happen’

Kaizer Chiefs owner Dr Kaizer Motaung said “never in his wildest dreams” growing up in Soweto and in his formative years as a footballer could he ...
Sport
3 days ago

Motaung shocked by UCT honour

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung said his honorary doctorate from the University of Cape Town took him by surprise.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial