There is a debate raging as to whether SA is a failed state or failing state. This suggests that our democratic government is failing to govern the country. Nelson Mandela must be turning in his grave.
But I digress. Does SA have intelligence? And who is the intelligence minister? Is he or she competent? Not at all. In our beloved country, incompetent cabinet ministers are hardly fired. Instead, they are rewarded for their incompetence.
Last year in July, violence erupted in KZN and Gauteng. Shops and companies were looted. And more than 300 people lost their lives due to violence (may the souls of the departed rest in peace). Where was our intelligence?
Since July 2022 started, citizens have been dying like ants through the barrel of a gun. The killers are targeting revellers in taverns and shoot at them randomly. This has been happening for the past three weeks or so. Where is our intelligence?
Our intelligence seems to be more interested in ANC internal affairs than protecting the country. It also appears to be more loyal to a certain clique of the governing party than to the nation. Yet it is not paid by the ANC.
Not long ago, former spy chief Arthur Fraser exposed a crime that happened at Phala Phala farm, which was not reported to the police. The move by Fraser was more political than exposing a crime that was not reported by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
It is clear that our country is not safe from inside and outside forces. Our intelligence has proven itself to be incompetent. That means we, as citizens, are on our own. Is this what we voted for?
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | SA's intelligence is anything but
Ministers are rewarded for their incompetence
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
There is a debate raging as to whether SA is a failed state or failing state. This suggests that our democratic government is failing to govern the country. Nelson Mandela must be turning in his grave.
But I digress. Does SA have intelligence? And who is the intelligence minister? Is he or she competent? Not at all. In our beloved country, incompetent cabinet ministers are hardly fired. Instead, they are rewarded for their incompetence.
Last year in July, violence erupted in KZN and Gauteng. Shops and companies were looted. And more than 300 people lost their lives due to violence (may the souls of the departed rest in peace). Where was our intelligence?
Since July 2022 started, citizens have been dying like ants through the barrel of a gun. The killers are targeting revellers in taverns and shoot at them randomly. This has been happening for the past three weeks or so. Where is our intelligence?
Our intelligence seems to be more interested in ANC internal affairs than protecting the country. It also appears to be more loyal to a certain clique of the governing party than to the nation. Yet it is not paid by the ANC.
Not long ago, former spy chief Arthur Fraser exposed a crime that happened at Phala Phala farm, which was not reported to the police. The move by Fraser was more political than exposing a crime that was not reported by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
It is clear that our country is not safe from inside and outside forces. Our intelligence has proven itself to be incompetent. That means we, as citizens, are on our own. Is this what we voted for?
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Landowner, 97 illegal miners nabbed for operating mine on Gauteng farm
CPFs welcome smart tech rollout in crime hotspots in Alex, Diepsloot
‘I did not realise my brother had also been shot’
Alarming decline in SAPS detectives revealed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos