The ANC had a meeting on the East Rand while another "ANC " was marching to Luthuli House. In normal circumstances, this was strange but not with the two factions in this organisation. Those who went to Luthuli House were led by disgraced, thieving politicians.
They led hordes of the gullible to believe the present dire situation in this country was caused by the present government led by Cyril Ramaphosa. On the contrary, they are the ones who created this mess and helped the Guptas siphon off billions of rand out of the country.
They did that under the supervision of their master in Nkandla; they are the ones who should rot in jail. They are selfish, unrepentant, unpatriotic criminals posing as politicians.
Wellington Zondi, Carletonville
Selfish, unpatriotic ANC faction derailing SA
Image: Freddy Mavunda
