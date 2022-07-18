×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | What’s the point of rural municipalities?

68% of our municipalities are bankrupt

By READER LETTER - 18 July 2022 - 10:37
A low-lying bridge connecting more than seven villages and hundreds of rural residents from Umzimvubu municipality's ward 6 to the urban centre of Emaxesibeni has been flooded for the past two weeks due to heavy rains leaving people,cars,and even livestock stuck.
A low-lying bridge connecting more than seven villages and hundreds of rural residents from Umzimvubu municipality's ward 6 to the urban centre of Emaxesibeni has been flooded for the past two weeks due to heavy rains leaving people,cars,and even livestock stuck.
Image: SUPPLED

South Africa comprises of nine provinces, eight metropolitan municipalities, 44 districts and 257 local municipalities. Out of these 257 local municipalities, 175 of them are reportedly bankrupt or insolvent.

So, 68% of our municipalities are bankrupt, which means talked-about service delivery is just a dream. The problem started when the ANC government introduced the municipal system to the villages in rural areas. A closer look shows that 32% of  functional municipalities are those in cities and towns.

So, what’s the point of creating municipalities in villages, where there are no revenue prospects as there are no services to render? There are mayors, councilors and municipal workers but where does the money for their salaries come from?

The water supply is often dysfuctional and unmetered, and for that reason many villagers in Limpopo for example buy water from private suppliers while many others have boreholes on their properties. Electricity is bought directly from Eskom, so what’s the point of rural municipalities?

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

New regulations will aim to end incompetence in municipalities

The inability of municipalities to master credible financial reporting means that they continue to appoint consultants, without the vital element of ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Municipal audits and stealing of public money an insult to youth challenges

The time now is for the youth to get angry, to organise, to agitate, to conscientise and to lead yet another liberation struggle to attain economic ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Municipality failures affect us all

Local government is meant to be at the coalface of delivery of services to the people and the closest sphere of government to the citizens.
Opinion
1 month ago

Tenderpreneurs main players in destruction of public infrastructure

Tenderpreneurs are posing a serious risk to our country’s development. Without very serious intervention in this crisis, they will vandalise and ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released