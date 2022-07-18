READER LETTER | We'll forever remember, Mama Jessie

"Isitsha esihle kasidleli" is an old Zulu adage meaning only the good ones depart this earth.
Death has done what it does best – taking our loved ones from us. This time it has claimed the life of the ANC's most prolific, dedicated, corruption- and controversy-free top ranking official, cadre Jessie Duarte.
To say l was devastated would be an understatement when l woke up to the sad news of this struggle stalwart's passing yesterday. l was totally shattered.
As usual, death has once again struck and done what it does best, by sneaking in unnoticed and robbing us of our loved ones. This is a big loss not only to the South African political landscape but to the universe as she served in numerous diplomatic roles.
Go well Mama, you will be remembered for being instrumental in the struggle against apartheid as you neglected your own family and dedicated your whole life to the fight to better our lives. It takes a lot of desire, dedication, determination, devotion, discipline, courage, guts, wit and compromise to achieve this feat, and you did.
You being the longest-serving member of the ANC NEC simply illustrates how disciplined you were. To the Duarte family l send my heartfelt and deepest sympathy. God has spoken and who are we to question him and his will and decisions? I thank you for lending us your mother, aunt, sister, niece, granny to participate in the struggle for freedom.
Siyabonga, obrigado, shukran, merci Jessie Duarte. Robala khotso (rest in peace); you've made your mark and we'll forever remember you.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
