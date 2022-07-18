×

Letters

READER LETTER | Duarte’s legacy will live on

Her name will be immortalised in our history books

By READER LETTER - 18 July 2022 - 10:31
Jessie Duarte.
Image: Russell Roberts

With immense sadness the nation was told of the passing of ANC struggle stalwart, Yasmin “Jessie” Duarte. An iconic symbol of true grit and a hero of the struggle to obtain equality across the world.

Her courage and strength made you stand in awe. She never blinked. She gave hope to a generation of women, and was instrumental in our struggle for equality and played a crucial and pivotal role in our emancipation from racism.

Women like her and many others made personal sacrifices that enabled us to shed our chains of enslavement and thrust upon us the virtues of liberty and freedom. Sadly we also lost many other stalwarts, during the past few years. They made the ultimate sacrifice, that is why our nation endures. Our future success is predicated upon our past and present. We will always remember those who were brutally tortured, not with just sadness but also with respect and gratitude for the future they fought and died for.

We memorialise all those who gave their sacred lives for our freedom and the values we cherish so deeply. We enjoy the blessings of living in a democratic SA as a result of valiant men and women who fiercely fought, toiled and struggled to ensure we would have an unparalleled quality of life. This titanic battle was of heroism, selflessness, patriotism and a relentless desire for a  secure and non-racial nation. We will remember them as eternal symbols of individual excellence. Generations to come will hardly believe that icons of this calibre walked on this earth. May their departed souls rest in eternal peace. The name Yasmin ”Jessie” Duarte, will be immortalised in our history books.

FAROUK ARAIE, BENONI

