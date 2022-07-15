It is common cause that the ANC is divided to the core. I'm not sure if the unity it is asserting will assist it.
Andries Monyane, Sedibeng
READER LETTER | The ANC is at war with itself
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
It is common cause that the ANC is divided to the core. I'm not sure if the unity it is asserting will assist it.
Who must be renewed and reunited within its ranks? Does this project have terms of reference and timelines? The people who are driving it are too conflicted.
The ANC is at war with itself and needs a battle plan to refocus and have one voice. It is no longer a secret that its factional battles are derailing the unity project.
One cannot be a referee and player at the same time. Which faction is going to lead the unity drive and why?
SA is in a mess because we are no longer sure which ANC is in control or which one is the administration. We are unemployed – it's Eskom, petrol, inflation, retrenchments and so on.
Opposition parties are no longer active and instead are on a joyride venturing into the ANC saga.
Social and news media cover different ANC personnel sharing different views. To a large extent they want to outsource their responsibilities and blame one another.
The organisation won't achieve unity and renewal unless neutral entities who have the capacity for leadership and ethical morals bring it together as one ANC. Otherwise we will have to assist by showing it the exit door.
The ANC fought apartheid and won the battle but that majority has passed on and those remaining do not have the muscle to deal with the current state of affairs.
In the past we used to say an injury to one is an injury to all but it looks like the ANC is injuring the very nation it promised a land of milk and honey. We are waiting for an ANC with one voice the Freedom Charter.
Andries Monyane, Sedibeng
Public debates, use of money: ANC sets campaign rules before elective conference
'I'm no Ramaphosa henchman' — Maropene Ramokgopa slams critics as she takes over running women's league
Panyaza Lesufi responds to criticism over ANC cadre deployment statement
