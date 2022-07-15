Like a city whose walls are broken down, where thieves and robbers come in and out as they please – so is SA. Whatever government officials gain out of this state is at the expense of the dear lives of South Africans.
It becomes harder to find the perpetrators of the killing sprees that we see our country going through with so many undocumented immigrants scattered all over SA. The temptation of misbehaving is also too high for any illegal immigrant.
Are we going to sit back and watch our country become a war zone, where we are not safe anywhere at any time?
Yes, the government we entrusted with our lives seems to have taken a back seat. Nevertheless, it is advisable for government officials to be proactive, and do what they are paid for before this country transits into a state of being ungovernable.
Waiting for tragedies to happen so that they create platforms for delivering long speeches of empty promises is not enough.
Norman Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | SA is a state and country under a serious siege
Government officials need to be proactive
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Like a city whose walls are broken down, where thieves and robbers come in and out as they please – so is SA. Whatever government officials gain out of this state is at the expense of the dear lives of South Africans.
It becomes harder to find the perpetrators of the killing sprees that we see our country going through with so many undocumented immigrants scattered all over SA. The temptation of misbehaving is also too high for any illegal immigrant.
Are we going to sit back and watch our country become a war zone, where we are not safe anywhere at any time?
Yes, the government we entrusted with our lives seems to have taken a back seat. Nevertheless, it is advisable for government officials to be proactive, and do what they are paid for before this country transits into a state of being ungovernable.
Waiting for tragedies to happen so that they create platforms for delivering long speeches of empty promises is not enough.
Norman Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga
Police release two men detained in connection with Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting
Tavern victim relives horrific shooting
KZN Liquor Authority shuts down shot-up PMB tavern for breach of security protocol
Ekurhuleni vows to catch tavern shooters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos