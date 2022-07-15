×

Letters

READER LETTER | SA is a state and country under a serious siege

Government officials need to be proactive

By READER LETTER - 15 July 2022 - 09:25
File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Like a city whose walls are broken down, where thieves and robbers come in and out as they please – so is SA. Whatever government officials gain out of this state is at the expense of the dear lives of South Africans.

It becomes harder to find the perpetrators of the killing sprees that we see our country going through with so many undocumented immigrants scattered all over SA. The temptation of misbehaving is also too high for any illegal immigrant.

Are we going to sit back and watch our country become a war zone, where we are not safe anywhere at any time?

Yes, the government we entrusted with our lives seems to have taken a back seat. Nevertheless, it is advisable for government officials to be proactive, and do what they are paid for before this country transits into a state of being ungovernable.

Waiting for tragedies to happen so that they create platforms for delivering long speeches of empty promises is not enough.

Norman Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga

