South Africans find themselves in an extremely difficult position where their lives are dominated by a high degree of uncertainty that they never know what to expect from one moment to the next, leading to severe frustration.
Load-shedding, which has affected every aspect of our lives over a long time has resulted in many people calling for Eskom CEO Ander de Ruyter to resign.
I admire him for his courage, resilience and strength in the face of so much challenge, criticism and complete lack of understanding by the public. He was probably the only person who could offer to step into this obviously unenviable position as it was already irretrievably broken before he ventured into the challenge of turning it around.
It is a well-known fact that before 1994, power generation was not so demanding as only the privileged had access to electricity. With the promise that we would all have free water and electricity, more capacity for electricity generation should have been built instead of depending on whatever was there previously.
That did not happen, which is unfortunately the root of the problem we are faced with today. Moreover, we are told that the maintenance of electricity networks was also ignored or sluggish.
It is disingenuous to blame the only person who volunteered to accept the challenge knowing very well that there were many obstacles that would need to be overcome. Those who are calling for his resignation had better share with us if they have a better replacement, then we can take it from there. We all desperately need a reliable electricity supply so that life can go on unhindered
If not, please exercise a bit of patience and allow the CEO and the board to turn around this sinking ship.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
Eskom boss De Ruyter’s stoicism admirable
