Letters

Sex is not everything to a woman

By READER LETTER - 13 July 2022 - 09:51
Image: ARTIT OUBKAEW/123RF

A real man understands that sex is not everything when it comes to satisfying a lady. Comforting her, respecting and taking care of her emotionally is also part of pleasing her. A wrong person will have you confused and wondering why you don't seem good enough for them.

Therefore, don't waste your time on someone who doesn't know how to respect your feelings and who doesn't know how to appreciate a good thing when they have it. Just know your worth and value. A lot of guys  will want you, but not want to love you.

There's a difference between wanting you and wanting to love you. Choose to be loved and not be used. Any guy can spoil you with materialistic things, but the right man can do more than just that... he can spoil you with understanding, listening, honesty, loyalty, affection, communication and happiness. A man who honours you will never stop loving you.

A man who respects you will never stop protecting you. And a man who values you will never stop understanding you. But before you can picture all of that, it takes a man that has the vision of how to treat a lady. It takes a grown, matured man to want to remain faithful to one woman, even when he can have as many women as he wanted.

A woman is capable of loving hard, but for some reason, finding someone to love her the same doesn't come easy. If you have a woman and treat her like she's nothing, sooner or later, another man is going to come into her life and make her feel like everything.

Think about that. There's nothing more attractive than a man who is faithful, honest and loyal to his lady. It's disappointing that some people can't appreciate and realise what they have in front of them. They want to come to the realisation afterwards  when that person is to the back of them.

Most of the time, the only way they'll realise you are definitely worth keeping is when they notice they've lost you. Never waste a second on someone who doesn't even have a minute for you!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State

