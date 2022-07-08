×

Letters

Let's vote out incompetent leaders

By Reader Letter - 08 July 2022 - 14:41
Potholes and lack of service delivery in Diepsloot. The writer says most of leaders are turning a blind eye to the problems faced by the same people that put them into power and act arrogant as if now they are untouchable.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Allow me to vent to my fellow South Africans for the state in which our country finds itself.

Firstly, how do we expect change if we keep on repeating the same mistake at grassroots level by voting for incompetent leaders?

Our common problem across the country is poor service delivery, such as water and sewage that is flowing across towns and townships putting residents’ lives in danger.

Most of these leaders are turning a blind eye to the problems faced by the same people that put them into power and act arrogant as if now they are untouchable.

How do they collect their salaries every month end though deep down they know they don’t deserve it?

Remember, the very same incompetent leaders at grassroots level will one day be elevated to provincial or even national parliament as MPS.

Our once-glorious movement has been turned into some cash cow where enrichment is an entitlement to some individuals who care less about serving citizens.

Is it not the right time to smell the coffee and steer this country in the right direction by using our powerful tool, that is our vote, to make a change?

If we gave up hope for this country then let’s do it for our children’s children because they will inherit a poor country.

Should we fail the future citizens of this country, we will be judged harshly by history.        

Marvin Baard, Khutsong    

