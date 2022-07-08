It is disturbing that one person will wake up and decide to block the road simply because of a petrol hike. However, it is good that the taxi industry of that area distances itself from it. It cannot be correct that we are addressing youth challenges and now we have adults who are becoming unbecoming.
We as a country are concerned about the fuel pricing and it's true that it affects our lives. But I don't remember us appointing individuals in Mbombela to represent our concerns by blocking the road. Some people missed the opportunity to go for work interviews. Some were going to work and did not arrive. We have chronic patients who wanted to go to clinics and did not arrive. The question is, do they not have the same rights as all of us?
At some point we need to be fair to ourselves that we tend to be irresponsible in our actions. There are relevant offices and government institutions that can deal with our high petrol prices without disturbing those who do not have answers.
This was a real displacement of frustration and anger. We thank the police for arresting those individuals and hope the law will deal with them. It has become a trend indeed that when we are not happy with the service we tend to destroy our own gains. I think the taxi association of those individuals should also discipline those members.
Andries Monyane, Vaal
Blocking of roads was irresponsible
Image: Mandla Khoza
