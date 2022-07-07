Black people must take back votes from the ANC

You wake up in a dark room . Load-shedding you are told. You take a cold shower and go to work. You come back in the evening and the house is still dark. Apparently it’s an extended version of load-shedding. But at 6.30pm there is no power. Only returns at 7.30pm to go off again at 10pm. Then off at 5am. This is life in the new SA.

I am prepared to sacrifice the luxury of a warm shower as long as I know the end point of this nightmare. I know many compatriots are facing more serious challenges than a cold shower. They have no water or food. No income to support their families. No medications for their chronic illnesses or long queues in hospitals.

Some have to live with permanent scars of their trauma and of being let down by the criminal justice system. Many are sitting at home with useless qualifications that can’t open opportunities for them.

This gloomy outlook at the state of SA today is a huge disappointment to those who believed in the 1994 dream. It does not look like Luthuli House and the Union Buildings have answers. They are fighting among themselves. We are pawns in their games.

The opposition political parties, business sector and civic organisations are not coming to the party. We as ordinary citizens are on our own. Those with money are leaving in droves as they have lost confidence in our future.

Eskom is a symbol of the rot holding this country backward. Who will invest their money in a country of darkness and looting? If the political leaders have no vision to liberate us from corruption, incompetence and despair – who will?

Black people, whose votes have allowed the ANC to be in power, must take back their votes and save SA. Stand up as you did against the mighty apartheid machinery. This new revolution is about your children and grandchildren. What kind of future are you gifting them if there are no jobs, no security and no light?

Our silence as we watch politicians destroy our lives is a betrayal to all those who sacrificed theirs for us.

What will we tell Helen Joseph, Walter Sisulu, Joe Slovo, Steve Biko, Frances Baard, Yusuf Dadoo etc Today it's Eskom. Don't wait until you have no country to defend. Speak out. Go to the streets and make your voices heard. South Africa needs you.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, by email