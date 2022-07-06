It is common knowledge that the ANC is divided to the core. I'm not sure if the unity they are talking about will assist them going forward.

My contention is that who must be renewed and reunited within their ranks? Is this project having terms of reference and time lines in measuring their envisaged destiny?

I'm raising these questions because the people who always talk about unity and renewal are known factionalists. ANC is at war with itself. It is no longer a secret that its factional battles are derailing the very project they want to succeed at, which is unity.

Which faction is going to lead the unity drive, and who are they going to address? Worse for citizens, the country is in a mess because we are not sure which ANC is in control? As such we are unemployed and facing unbearably high cost of living, thanks to Eskom, expensive fuel, inflation and retrenchments, just to name a few.

I do not see the organisation achieving the unity and renewal it desires. Unless they approach neutral entities with leadership capacity and ethics to lead some of public administration offices, we'll have to show the ANC the exit door.

My appeal is for the organisation to realise that the fight to end apartheid was hard but the quest to provide good governance is harder as it needs higher morals. But as things go right now, the ANC is hurting the very people they promised a country of milk and honey.

The ANC must speak with one voice and act as per the directive of the Freedom Charter.

Andries Monyane, Sedibeng