×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Tell us you plan, Eskom

De Ruyter's head on the block

By READER LETTER - 04 July 2022 - 09:55
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

When André de Ruyter took up the onerous position of CEO at Eskom, he was briefed that he was being handed a poisoned chalice.

He is a smart, energetic man who wanted to achieve what nobody else had in 28 years.

But all the armchair know-it-alls are baying for his head, unable to comprehend the enormity and complexity of the job.

No matter who takes up this position, the problems are so big at Eskom that failure to launch is guaranteed. There is an internal plan to turn the fortunes of Eskom around, but this has yet to be revealed.

The unions too are doing more harm than good by stirring up nonsensical salary demands.

It is time for the president, minister Gordhan and De Ruyter to stand united in sharing with us what they have planned. De Ruyter's recent visit abroad signalled that a workable plan was being hatched.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni 

Eskom used 27 times more diesel in the first 5 months of 2022 than in 'whole 2016/2017 financial year'

Eskom burnt 571,295,617 litres of diesel in the first five months of this year at a cost of R6.4bn.
News
1 day ago

‘I won’t return to Eskom’: Matshela Koko rejects calls to go back to power utility amid load-shedding

Weighing in on continued stage 6 load-shedding, Koko said it had little to do with striking Eskom workers.
News
3 days ago

Eskom unions want reinstated benefits in addition to 7% increase

Unions have labelled the benefits a 'burning issue' for workers as wage talks resume in Sandton.
News
3 days ago

Eskom unions are awaiting improved wage offer: NUM

The National Union of Mineworkers says it is awaiting the formal tabling of an improved wage offer from Eskom.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released