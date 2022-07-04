Tell us you plan, Eskom

When André de Ruyter took up the onerous position of CEO at Eskom, he was briefed that he was being handed a poisoned chalice.

He is a smart, energetic man who wanted to achieve what nobody else had in 28 years.

But all the armchair know-it-alls are baying for his head, unable to comprehend the enormity and complexity of the job.

No matter who takes up this position, the problems are so big at Eskom that failure to launch is guaranteed. There is an internal plan to turn the fortunes of Eskom around, but this has yet to be revealed.

The unions too are doing more harm than good by stirring up nonsensical salary demands.

It is time for the president, minister Gordhan and De Ruyter to stand united in sharing with us what they have planned. De Ruyter's recent visit abroad signalled that a workable plan was being hatched.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni