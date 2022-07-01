×

Letters

Nkandla prayer meeting a gathering of looters

By READER LETTER - 01 July 2022 - 08:49
An overview of former president Jacob Zuma's homestead at Nkandla.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The so-called prayer meeting at Nkandla two weeks ago was nothing but a gathering of thieves and state capture beneficiaries!

Most of the provincial government officials and those of the city of Durban went to Nkandla to get "wisdom" from their paramount chief of looters, Jacob Zuma. The only prayer they ever made was to ask for the protection of their leader Zuma, as he fights against ever having his day in court!

The actual purpose of the "prayer meeting" was to get advice for the KZN government on which leader to get on which slate at the provincial electoral conference. They needed his view on who would be most useful to the faction of which he is the shining figurehead.

I can bet my last cent that Arthur Fraser, the super spy, was hovering somewhere in the dark shadows with his black book of secrets, taking notes. There is no honour among thieves!

Bushy Green, Kagiso

WATCH | Jacob Zuma supporters hold prayer meeting in Nkandla

People supporting former president Jacob Zuma are hosting a prayer meeting in Nkandla on Thursday.
News
4 weeks ago

